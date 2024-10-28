Ukrainian Folk singing sensation GERDAN is returning to Vegreville this November. The group is gearing up to share another night of authentic Ukrainian Folk Music, culture and history. Co-Producer for the event Vincent Rees says he is very excited to see the group back in Town.

Rees goes on to say that attendees at the event can expect an evening of excellent authentic folk music, original songs, and some contemporary fare.

GERDAN heads to the Vegreville Alliance Church on Thursday, November 7th at 7pm. Tickets may purchased in advance on the EventBrite website, or at the door. For more information, you can call 647-202-3784.