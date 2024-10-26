Subscribe to Local News

Alberta Seeks To Improve Rural Emergency Medical Services

By Nikki Ritchot
Alberta is taking action to improve rural emergency medical services. Health Minister Adriana LaGrange announced new programs aimed at training more paramedics and expanding transfer services between facilities in rural areas. Two new grants will support first responder agencies and EMS training in remote and Indigenous communities. The province is also reviewing the EMS system for more changes next year. However, some paramedics believe that better wages and working conditions are needed to retain the current workforce.

