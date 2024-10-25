The 2024 Agri-Food Innovation Expo is coming up from November 26 to 28 at the Agri-food Hub & Trade Centre in Lethbridge. The first edition was held at Westerner Park in Red Deer last year with about 200 registrants. The event is collaboration between the Lethbridge & District Exhibition and Westerner Park which will alternate between those two venues annually. David Fiddler, Senior Advisor to the Agri-Food Innovation Expo, hopes they can reach their goal of having 350 participants sign up for it this year. Registration is now open at agrifoodexpo.ca.