A large police presence was reported in a rural area east of St. Paul yesterday evening. RCMP set up a containment area around a residence while executing an arrest warrant for a wanted individual. Initial reports suggested the suspect may have been armed and barricaded inside, prompting multiple RCMP units to respond. However, police have yet to confirm if the suspect was indeed armed. The area near Township Road 583 and Range Road 81 was blocked off, with traffic rerouted through the evening. More details are expected to be released later today.