The Kalyna Family Resource Network along with the Vegreville and District Family and Community Support Services would like to remind residents that they continue to offer their After Hours Program for teens in Grades 7 to 12 this fall. Meetings take place on Thursdays from 3:15pm to 5pm at KFRN office. HUB Facilitator for the KFRN Yuliia Kalutska says that the Program is a great after school option for teens looking to engage with others in the community.

The Program also offers other fun activities such as dance, board games, and creative art projects. The After Hours Program runs now until December. For more information or to register your child for the Program, you can call the Kalyna Family Resource Network at 780-632-2912, or the Vegreville FCSS at 780-632-3966.