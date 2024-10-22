New data from Alberta’s Ministry of Children and Family Services shows 89 percent of young people who died while receiving child intervention services this year were Indigenous. Advocates are calling for immediate action and long-term reforms to protect at-risk children. Between April and August, 18 young people in Alberta died while receiving services, and most of the deaths are still under investigation. Experts say this highlights ongoing systemic issues in child welfare, and they’re pushing for more focus on prevention and cultural support for Indigenous youth.