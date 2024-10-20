The Vegreville Rangers turned things around after a tough Thanksgiving weekend, picking up a pair of wins in NEAJBHL action this last weekend. It started on Friday night with a hard-fought 3-1 win on the road in St. Paul. They followed that up with an emphatic 14-2 triumph over Onion Lake at home on Saturday. Carson Pewarchuk notched seven goals over the weekend. The local product now leads the league in goals with 16, assists with 10 and points with 26. Rookie defender Carter Ogrodnick picked up five assists in Saturday’s win. He says it was a big bounce-back after losing two the weekend before.

The first-year defender leads all blue-liners on the Rangers with nine points in eight games. He says it’s all about doing something with chances you’re given.

Next up for the Rangers is a date with Killam, Friday night at the Wally Fedun Arena. If you can’t make it to the game, you can still catch all the action with our broadcast of EcoTea Rangers hockey on Country 106.5.