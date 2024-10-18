After losing $4.5 million per day during last summer’s wildfire evacuation, Jasper businesses are counting on a strong winter season. Tourism Jasper says the town has been reopening gradually, with more shops and restaurants coming back. However, there’s still uncertainty about whether visitors will return.

Jasper’s ski resort, Marmot Basin, plans to open in November, but staff accommodation is a challenge after the fire. Businesses are also facing a housing shortage for employees. Tourism leaders are urging visitors to help Jasper recover by coming midweek when there’s more availability.