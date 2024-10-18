As the days grow shorter, the Viking and Beaver Family and Community Support Services would like to remind members of the community that they still offer Single Session Walk-In Addiction and Mental Health Support time slots on Thursdays from 10am to 2pm. These might become especially important as the fall and winter months approach. No appointments are needed, and the sessions take place at the Viking and Beaver FCSS office in the Town of Viking. For more information on this program, you can call the Viking and Beaver FCSS office at 780-336-4024. For 24/7 mental health support, you can call Health Link at 811.