The Vegreville Ironrunners Auto Club is pleased to announce a Movie Night they will be hosting in support of the Vegreville Food Bank. The evening will take place on Monday, October 21st at the Vegreville Capitol Theatre at 7pm, and the showing will feature the classic film American Graffiti. Vice President for the Auto Club Dan Fisher says he is excited to have the organization run this event in support of the Food Bank, and hopes to see many residents come on out to enjoy the movie.

Fisher also mentions that the Ironrunners Auto Club is currently looking for new members, and is open to anyone who may be a car enthusiast.

Entry to the Movie Night Event will be free with a donation to the Vegreville Food Bank.

For more information on the Vegreville Ironrunners Auto Club, you can visit their website at vegironrunners.ca.