The Alberta government is continuing to break up Alberta Health Services (AHS) by creating a new agency, Primary Care Alberta, which will focus on improving access to family doctors and nurse practitioners. Health Minister Adriana LaGrange says the agency should be ready by November and aims to boost after-hours care and virtual services. Currently, AHS handles all areas of health care, but this new approach will give primary care more attention. This move is part of the government’s broader plan to divide AHS into four specialized agencies to improve efficiency in health care.