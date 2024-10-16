Alberta RCMP are warning that break-ins at seasonal properties have increased in 2024, with 348 incidents reported so far—an 8% rise from last year. These crimes tend to happen more in the off-season when fewer people are around. Police in St. Paul recently arrested a man connected to multiple break-ins in the Lottie Lake area. To keep your seasonal property safe, RCMP suggest taking home valuables, locking up buildings, and installing lights or cameras. For more tips, follow #SeasonalSafety on social media or report suspicious activity to the police.