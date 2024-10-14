The Vegreville Rangers saw their record drop to 3-3 in the North Eastern Alberta Junior Hockey League after a tough weekend. It all started on Saturday night in Lloydminster. The hometown Bandits put their foot on the gas and never relented, thumping the Rangers

18-2. The Boys In Blue responded on Sunday with a better effort on home ice but still couldn’t find a victory, falling 4-1 to the Wainwright Bisons. The Rangers return to action this weekend. They’ll be in St. Paul on Friday night before hosting Onion Lake on Saturday. We’ll have the broadcast of Saturday night’s game with Eco-Tea Rangers Hockey, right here on Country 106.5.