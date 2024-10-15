The Vegreville Visitor Information Centre is now officially closed for the 2024 season. Tourism Coordinator for the Town Michelle Gladys says that it was a successful and busy summer, with the number of visitors to Pysanka Park higher than last year.

Gladys goes on to say that various new attractions were added to the Park this year, such as two new commercial paddle boats, new additions to the mini golf area, and the sale of hard ice cream over the summer.

Looking ahead to 2025, Gladys mentions that the Town is looking to encourage visitors to remain in Vegreville for longer periods of time, and hoping to continue building momentum off of the new additions to Pysanka Park.

The Vegreville Visitor Information Centre will re-open in the spring of 2025. For more information on the Centre, please visit the Town website at vegreville.com.