Alberta has reached a tentative four-year agreement to raise pay for physicians in training, Health Minister Adrianna LaGrange announced. Resident doctors will see their wages increase by three percent in the first two years of their residency and two percent in the final two years. The agreement aims to make Alberta more attractive for resident physicians and keep them practicing in the province. There are about 1,660 resident doctors in Alberta, who are completing their training to become fully licensed. The province is also offering bursaries to encourage doctors to work in rural areas.