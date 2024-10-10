The Town of Vegreville would like to advise residents that an email scam has been reported. An email has been circulating using the Town of Vegreville logo with the subject line MEMBERSHIP SUSPENSION NOTICE and asking for personal information. The emails are being sent from the address transferw953@gmail.com and states it’s from We Transfer Incorporated. Please be advised that the Town has never and will never send emails to residents and businesses from any email servers such as @gmail.com or @hotmail.com, but always @vegreville.com. Residents are advised not to open any links or attachments if you happen to receive this false email. For more information, you can call the Town Office at 780-632-2606, visit the Town website, or Facebook page.