Smoky Lake’s 2024 Great White North Pumpkin Weigh-Off and Fair was a smash hit, drawing in locals and visitors from across the prairies. Don Crews from Lloydminster took home the top prize with a massive 2,137 lb pumpkin. Crews, a veteran grower, holds the Canadian record and shared his tips on growing giant pumpkins with festival-goers. The day was packed with fun, including a farmers’ market, live pumpkin carving, and the fan-favorite pumpkin drop, where giant pumpkins were dropped from a crane onto a car. The event wrapped up with a kitchen party at Métis Crossing.