Indigenous tourism in Alberta is set to grow with a $8.85 million boost from the provincial government over five years. The funding, announced at Métis Crossing, will support Indigenous Tourism Alberta (ITA) in developing and promoting Indigenous tourism experiences. ITA CEO Shae Bird highlighted growing attractions like the Blackfoot Crossing River Ranch Lodge and Stoney Nakoda Resort. The funding aims to enhance marketing, business development, and economic support for new and existing Indigenous tourism ventures. Minister Joseph Schow said the investment will contribute to Alberta’s goal of $25 billion in visitor spending by 2035.