As winter approaches drivers are getting ready for the snow by switching to winter tires. Local tire shops always see an increase in customers during October and November for this seasonal change. Experts recommend not waiting until the first snowfall, as tire shops get extremely busy. Winter tires provide better traction compared to all-season tires, helping drivers stay safe on icy roads. Tire change costs can range from $80 to $160, depending on the type of tires and whether they’re already on rims.