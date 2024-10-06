After suffering their first loss of the season on Friday night, the Vegreville Rangers erased that memory with a dominant victory on Saturday. The Blue Shirts made the trip to Onion Lake and throttled the Border Chiefs 10-3, improving their record to 3-1 on the young NEAJBHL season. Carson Pewarchuk led the way with three goals and two assists while Tysen Tomlinson and Colton Cornelius each tallied four points in the win. Tomlinson says with plenty of new faces in the locker room this season, they’re looking for big things.

Next up for the Rangers is a trip to the Border City to meet the Lloydminster Bandits this Saturday. Their next action at home comes Sunday at 3:00 pm when they host the Wainwright Bisons in an afternoon matinee.