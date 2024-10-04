Subscribe to Local News

Rangers Open Weekend At Home

By Jeff Dyck
Ethan Bast (#26) lets a shot go from the point. The veteran defenceman notched a pair of assists in the Rangers win over Cold Lake. (Photos courtesy of Jeff Dyck, MyVegrevilleNow.com staff)

The Vegreville Rangers return to action in the North Eastern Alberta Junior B Hockey League tonight. Coming off back-to-back wins last weekend, the Boys In Blue are riding high as they prepare to host the Vermilion Tigers this evening. There are plenty of new faces in the Rangers lineup this season and Head Coach Mark Chornohus says that’s a product of a busy off-season spent rebuilding the team.

The Rangers and Tigers drop the puck at 8pm at the Wally Fedun Arena. The Blue Shirts are also in action on Saturday night when they make the trip to Onion Lake to battle the Border Chiefs.

 

 

