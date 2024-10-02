Two men were arrested after an alleged theft from a rural property near Smoky Lake on September 29. RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 855 and found a damaged vehicle with fuel stolen. The suspects fled in a vehicle but were later spotted running into nearby trees. Thanks to a witness, police found and arrested the two men. David Gessleman, 38, from Edmonton, faces multiple charges, including theft and resisting arrest. He has a court date set for October 24. Charges are still pending for the second man.