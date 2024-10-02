Subscribe to Local News

RCMP Arrest Two Men After Alleged Theft Near Smoky Lake
RCMP Arrest Two Men After Alleged Theft Near Smoky Lake

By Nikki Ritchot
(Supplied, RCMP)

Two men were arrested after an alleged theft from a rural property near Smoky Lake on September 29. RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 855 and found a damaged vehicle with fuel stolen. The suspects fled in a vehicle but were later spotted running into nearby trees. Thanks to a witness, police found and arrested the two men. David Gessleman, 38, from Edmonton, faces multiple charges, including theft and resisting arrest. He has a court date set for October 24. Charges are still pending for the second man. 

