Health, safety, and rescue training company Arctic Response Canada has signed an agreement with the Town of Vegreville to lease a portion of the former Vegreville Regional Museum site. The organization will immediately begin offering workplace and safety training courses to local businesses in Vegreville and the surrounding area. The partnership with the Town marks the beginning of a long-term plan to not only address immediate staff recruitment and training needs from local businesses, but also plays a major role in Vegreville’s broader community growth goals. ARC will also work with AJN Investment and Development, a home panel manufacturer slated to begin construction in Prosperity Industrial Park in the spring of 2025. For more information on Vegreville’s partnership with ARC, please visit the Town website. For more information on Arctic Response Canada, you can visit their website at arcticresponse.ca.