A new season of NEAJBHL hockey got off to a roaring start for the Vegreville Rangers over the weekend. The Boys In Blue started their 50th anniversary season with a 6-3 win in Killam on Friday before taking their home opener 8-6 over Cold Lake on Saturday night. The powerplay played a big role in the victories, notching five goals over the two-game stretch. Head Coach Mark Chornohus says they’ve been hard at work on their systems to start the season.

Carson Pewarchuk was the star of Saturday’s home opener. The local product notched a hat-trick and added a pair of assists in the win. With a busy season ahead, he says they’ll need to stay consistent to keep themselves in the win column.

This season marks the first time the Rangers have started a year 2-0 since the 2014-2015 season. Next up for the Blue Shirts is a meeting with the Vermilion Tigers, this Friday at the Wally Fedun Arena. Puck drop is set for 8:00 pm.