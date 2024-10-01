The Alberta RCMP Roving Traffic Unit recently conducted a “High Volume Stop” operation in the Vermillion area, cracking down on traffic violations and criminal activity. From September 15 to 20, officers issued 65 traffic violations, totaling $32,000 in fines, and laid 28 criminal charges, including five for driving while prohibited.

The operation also led to the seizure of 48 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of methamphetamine, cash linked to criminal activity, and two handguns, one of which was stolen. RCMP stressed the importance of stopping criminals using highways for illegal transport.