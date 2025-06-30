Subscribe to Local News
Senate passes federal government’s major projects bill

Nikki Ritchot
The Senate has passed the federal government’s controversial major projects bill, designed to see designated projects approved in two years, rather than the usual five, by skipping some environmental and other restrictions.

The idea is to boost the economy by seeing major infrastructure projects proceed rapidly, in light of a deteriorating relationship with the United States.

The list has yet to be released, but it’s to include major projects proposed by the provinces.

Premier Danielle Smith has proposed a pipeline through northern B-C to a Pacific port to move Alberta oil sands product to international markets.

The initial bill allowed the federal government to sidestep the Indian Act, but that was removed prior to its passage.

Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

