The Senate has passed the federal government’s controversial major projects bill, designed to see designated projects approved in two years, rather than the usual five, by skipping some environmental and other restrictions.

The idea is to boost the economy by seeing major infrastructure projects proceed rapidly, in light of a deteriorating relationship with the United States.

The list has yet to be released, but it’s to include major projects proposed by the provinces.

Premier Danielle Smith has proposed a pipeline through northern B-C to a Pacific port to move Alberta oil sands product to international markets.

The initial bill allowed the federal government to sidestep the Indian Act, but that was removed prior to its passage.