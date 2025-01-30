Subscribe to Local News

Multi-Industry Career Fair returns to Vegreville for 3rd year

By Nikki Ritchot
Vegreville Chamber of Commerce Logo. (Sourced from Vegreville Chamber of Commerce Facebook page)

The Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that they will be hosting the 3rd annual Multi-Industry Career Fair on Wednesday, March 19th, at the Vegreville Social Centre. If you are a business that is looking to hire employees, or are looking to showcase what your business can offer to potential employees, you can participate in this event by contacting the Chamber at 780-632-2771,  or by sending an email to vegchamb@telus.net. The deadline to register your business for the Fair is March 6th.

