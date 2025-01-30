The Town of Vegreville is preparing for the first phases of construction at Prosperity Industrial Park this spring. The first business to break ground at the site is AJN Investment and Development, a home panel manufacturing facility.

Along with attracting new businesses for the Park and the economic growth of Vegreville, Mayor Tim MacPhee says that Council is also focused on growing the Town’s housing sector.

MacPhee goes on to say that while they are excited for these new developments, there are challenges ahead, like being able to provide affordable and rental housing for newcomers to Vegreville as new businesses come to Town.

MacPhee adds that Council is prepared to deal with these difficulties and do what they can to foster an environment of growth and prosperity for the Town of Vegreville and its residents.