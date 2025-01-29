Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsCold Lake decides not to participate in mini vehicle pilot project
Local News

Cold Lake decides not to participate in mini vehicle pilot project

By Nikki Ritchot
City of Cold Lake Logo
City of Cold Lake Logo. Taken from https://coldlake.com

At the January 21 Corporate Priorities Meeting, Cold Lake Council discussed whether golf carts and similar mini vehicles should be allowed on public roads. This comes after the province launched a pilot project to test their use on roadways.

Mayor Craig Copeland highlighted that while some companies market vehicles like the Gio as mobility aids, they are too large, fast, and impractical for pedestrian use. After reviewing the legislation, council decided not to pursue participation in the pilot project, citing safety concerns, especially on highways and public trails. Municipal Enforcement will now educate owners on the restrictions. 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Now playing play