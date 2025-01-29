At the January 21 Corporate Priorities Meeting, Cold Lake Council discussed whether golf carts and similar mini vehicles should be allowed on public roads. This comes after the province launched a pilot project to test their use on roadways.

Mayor Craig Copeland highlighted that while some companies market vehicles like the Gio as mobility aids, they are too large, fast, and impractical for pedestrian use. After reviewing the legislation, council decided not to pursue participation in the pilot project, citing safety concerns, especially on highways and public trails. Municipal Enforcement will now educate owners on the restrictions.