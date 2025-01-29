The Alberta Government is investing approximately 1.5 million dollars over 15 months to support community-based organization Wellspring Alberta in delivering essential care for cancer patients and caregivers.

With over 70 programs offered online and over the phone across the province, the mission of Wellspring Alberta is to continue to provide support for those affected by cancer, especially in rural and remote areas.

These programs include counselling services and peer support, helping patients cope with physical and cognitive challenges that can result from cancer treatments, and connecting family caregivers with trained volunteers who have shared experiences in caring for loved ones with cancer.

The funding from the province is designed to align with ongoing health care system refocusing initiatives. For more information about Wellspring Alberta, you can visit their website at wellspring.ca.