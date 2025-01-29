Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsAlberta to invest 1.5 million in cancer support programs
Local News

Alberta to invest 1.5 million in cancer support programs

By Nikki Ritchot
Wellspring Alberta Cancer Support Logo
Wellspring Alberta Cancer Support Logo. (Sourced from their website)

The Alberta Government is investing approximately 1.5 million dollars over 15 months to support community-based organization Wellspring Alberta in delivering essential care for cancer patients and caregivers.

With over 70 programs offered online and over the phone across the province, the mission of Wellspring Alberta is to continue to provide support for those affected by cancer, especially in rural and remote areas.

These programs include counselling services and peer support, helping patients cope with physical and cognitive challenges that can result from cancer treatments, and connecting family caregivers with trained volunteers who have shared experiences in caring for loved ones with cancer.

The funding from the province is designed to align with ongoing health care system refocusing initiatives. For more information about Wellspring Alberta, you can visit their website at wellspring.ca.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Now playing play