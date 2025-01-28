The MD of Bonnyville has approved a $1.7 million plan to replace a bridge on Township Road 623, east of Range Road 431. The bridge, currently restricted to a three-tonne weight limit, was at risk of closure due to safety concerns. Public outcry over potential closure led to the council’s decision to fund the replacement from the Bridge Reserve Fund. Over the next decade, the MD faces a $90 million cost for replacing 56 aging bridges. While some council members noted the potential for higher traffic on Highway 28 if the bridge were closed, others expressed concern about the lengthy engineering process. The project will be discussed further in the 2026 budget, with engineering costs expected to be covered in 2025.