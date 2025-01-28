A tragic collision on Highway 55 near Lac La Biche on the evening of January 23 has claimed the lives of three people and left a fourth with life-threatening injuries. Around 7:45 p.m., RCMP responded to a crash involving a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Ford Super Duty towing a travel trailer. The two occupants of the Ford Escape, from Plamondon, were declared dead at the scene. A female passenger in the Super Duty, from High Prairie, also died, while a male occupant was critically injured and airlifted to Edmonton. The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP are asking for any dash cam footage or witnesses to come forward.