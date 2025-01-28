A tragic collision on Highway 55 near Lac La Biche on the evening of January 23 has claimed the lives of three people and left a fourth with life-threatening injuries. Around 7:45 p.m., RCMP responded to a crash involving a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Ford Super Duty towing a travel trailer. The two occupants of the Ford Escape, from Plamondon, were declared dead at the scene. A female passenger in the Super Duty, from High Prairie, also died, while a male occupant was critically injured and airlifted to Edmonton. The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP are asking for any dash cam footage or witnesses to come forward.
RCMP Ask For Help Regarding Tragic Collision Near Lac La Biche
