Vegreville RCMP On Scene Of Single Vehicle Bus Roll Over
Vegreville RCMP On Scene Of Single Vehicle Bus Roll Over

By Jeff Dyck
Vegreville RCMP Detachment. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, My Vegreville Now Staff)

Vegreville RCMP are currently on scene of a single vehicle rollover involving a school bus on Highway 16 and Highway 857 near Vegreville. RCMP have confirmed that the school bus contained two students and one driver. EMS is on scene assisting the occupants. None of the injuries appear life threatening. Only one lane of traffic is affected by the collision. RCMP are also advising that road conditions in Central Alberta remain poor in areas. Please drive with caution. Please check 511 for latest updates.

