The Vegreville Garden Club is gearing up to begin a new growing season in 2025. The organization is also excited to announce that a new Junior Gardening Club Program for children from Kindergarten to Grade 9 will be starting this year. The goal of the program is to help kids learn to grow their own vegetables and flowers under the guidance of adult members of the Club.

President of the organization Diana Ashton says they are thrilled to introduce the program this year, and that she looks forward to seeing what new participants may produce.

Ashton goes on to say that members of the Program will also have a chance to have their flowers or vegetables entered into the Horticulture Show at the 2025 Vegreville Fair in August, with cash prizes to be won.

The Garden Club will hosting a registration night for the Junior Gardening Club Program on Wednesday, February 5th from 4:30pm to 5:30pm at the Vegreville Agricultural Society Building. The Program is free to attend. The 2025 season for regular members of the Club will begin with their annual meeting on February 24th at 7pm in the Vegreville Ag Society Board Room. For more information or if there are any questions, you can send an email to vegrevillegardenclub@gmail.com.