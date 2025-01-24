The City of Cold Lake has learned that the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) has denied their application for a Junior A hockey team next season.

The decision comes after local investors worked to bring a team to the area, fueled by hope following the AJHL’s loss of teams’ last season. However, Cold Lake’s Mayor Craig Copeland believes the Bonnyville Pontiacs, who rely on Cold Lake’s financial support, are blocking the move due to competition concerns. Copeland is disappointed by the Pontiacs’ lack of community engagement in Cold Lake and says this decision could harm the goodwill between the neighboring communities.

Cold Lake remains committed to supporting local sports and recreation.