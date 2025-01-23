The Town of Vegreville is gearing up to host numerous activities for Family Day, which is taking place on February 17th this year. Various activities will be happening at several locations around Town, including a pancake breakfast at the Vegreville Social Centre, a free public skate and swim at the Vegreville Recreation Centre, and Family Glow Bowling at the Vegreville Bowling Lanes. The Vegreville Food Bank will also be accepting donations at all locations, as well as monetary donations at the pancake breakfast. For more details or updates on Family Day, you can visit the Town of Vegreville website, the Vegreville and District FCSS Facebook page, or call the FCSS office at 780-632-3966.