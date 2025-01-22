The Smoky Lake RCMP is encouraging volunteers to join the Alberta Citizens on Patrol Association to help keep communities safe. The ACOPA is a well-established crime prevention initiative, with 44 active operations working with the Alberta RCMP to help enhance and promote safety for residents. Citizens on Patrol volunteers are trained by RCMP officers and act as additional eyes and ears to help create safer neighbourhoods. Some requirements for potential volunteers are to be at least 19 years of age, possess a valid driver’s license and maintain a good driving record, and pass the security check required by the RCMP. If you’re wondering if there is a Citizens on Patrol chapter in your area, interested in joining, or would like to start one, you can visit acopa.ca.