Those looking at possible schools for their children for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year can check out the A.L. Horton Elementary School Open House on Tuesday, February 4th. Principal for A.L. Horton Murray Howell says he is pleased to be able to offer parents a look at the school during the school day, where they can get a sense of how the day might operate for their children, and meet some of the staff.

Howell goes on to say that he was pleased to return to A.L. Horton Elementary after a lengthy hiatus, and that the school will always be special to him. He adds it is a terrific place for children to begin their educational journey.

The Open House will run from 1 to 4pm. Please call the school in advance if you wish to attend the event at 780-632-3113. For additional information about A.L. Horton Elementary, you can visit their website at alhorton.ca.