RCMP Detachments from around the province are participating in Operation Cold Start this week. The initiative will run until Friday, with the goal of preventing theft of idling vehicles during the winter months. Throughout the week, RCMP officers will be stopping to check idling vehicles that are left unattended to ensure they have been properly secured. The RCMP say that while warming up their vehicle right before a commute is convenient for drivers, it’s also convenient for thieves. To reduce incidents of theft, the police are recommending that motorists lock their doors while warming their vehicles, avoiding leaving keys inside, and using anti-theft devices. In 2024, officers in Bonnyville alone found 90 vehicles with keys inside during the operation, and they’re urging residents to take extra precautions to protect their property.