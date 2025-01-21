The Town of Smoky Lake is currently conducting a housing survey. The goal of the survey is to better understand the housing needs of the community, with a specific focus on affordable housing. The survey is intended to be anonymous and meant to gather information about what members of the community feel is important when it comes to housing needs. The survey will take about ten minutes to complete, and is open to all interested until February 21st at 4pm. To complete the survey, you can visit the Town of Smoky Lake website or Facebook page. If there are any further questions, you can call 780-656-3674, or email development@smokylake.ca.