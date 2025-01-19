Subscribe to Local News

Rangers Slip Below .500 With Two-Loss Weekend

By Jeff Dyck
The Rangers went 2-3 against Cold Lake this season. (Photos courtesy of Jeff Dyck, MyVegrevilleNow.com staff)

It was a rough weekend of hockey for the Vegreville Rangers. The Boys in Blue fell 9-3 to Wainwright on Friday night before dropping a 6-4 decision on home ice to Cold Lake on Saturday. The losses put the Rangers below .500 with a record of 13-14-1, good for 27
points and fifth place in the North Eastern Alberta Junior B Hockey League.

Friday night saw the team battle Bisons in Hardisty. Despite goals from Carson Pewarchuk, Colton Cornelius and Ryle Dubitz, the Rangers couldn’t hold back the vaunted Wainwright offense.

On Saturday, it was a hot goalie that stole the show. The Rangers fell 6-4 despite outshooting the visitors from Cold Lake 49-22. Hayden LeBlanc led the attack with two goals while Carson Pewarchuk and Cole Checknita added singles.

Team captain Ethan Bast says while the losses are tough to take, they provide learning experiences as the team readies for the playoffs.

There are seven games left on the season for the Rangers. They’ll return to action this Wednesday when they host Vermilion at the Wally Fedun Arena. Puck drop is set for 8:00 pm.

The Rangers look to start the attack from their own blue line.
Cold Lake captain Carter Breen (#3) sends a shot towards Vegreville netminder Tyler McKenna.
The Rangers celebrate Hayden LeBlanc’s second goal of the night.
