Dream homes in Calgary, Edmonton, and Lethbridge are up for grabs as Alberta’s biggest charity lottery returns for 2025.

The STARS LOTTERY is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

4,000 prizes are available with a total value of $5.4 million dollars – including those three grand prize dream homes, plus a Porsche 911, and four international vacations.

Check out all of the prizes online by going to ab.starslottery.ca.

There is also the Million STARS Daily Cash with 40 draws of $25,000 each.

Enough money is typically raised to fund the 24/7 operations for an entire year for one of the three Alberta bases for STARS air ambulance by the annual lottery.