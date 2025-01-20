Subscribe to Local News

Join The Vegreville Visual Artists For Paint Night This February

By Nikki Ritchot
The Vegreville Visual Artists are preparing to host a Paint Night at Vito’s Restaurant on February 10th at 6pm. The evening will be hosted by artist Denise LeFebvre of Red Pepper Painting Parties. Denise will guide participants step by step to complete their own creation. All supplies will be included for the event, and artists of all skill levels are welcome to attend. Cost to participate is $45 per person, and registration made be done at the Vegreville Centennial Library. For more information, you can contact Pam at 780-603-3155.

