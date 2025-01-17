The Mundare Curling Club is gearing up for bonspiel season this winter. February and March will see the return of both their annual Ladies’ Bonspiel and their Mens’ Bonspiel. Organizer for these events Candace Kropielnicki says that these yearly gatherings are always fun and well attended.

The Ladies’ Bonspiel will run from February 28th to March 2nd. Kropielnicki mentions that they are still accepting vendors for their Market Day during this event for anyone who might be interested. The Mens’ Bonspiel will run from March 14th to 16th. Cost to enter either event is $240 per team, and 3 games are guaranteed. For more information or to register for either tournament, you can call Candace at 780-208-0345.