A narrow band of snow squalls is expected to develop this morning, producing brief but intense snowfall, poor visibility, and gusty winds to 80 km/h. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

Strong northwest winds with gusts to 90 km/h are expected this afternoon. Winds will weaken this evening. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.