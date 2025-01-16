Alberta RCMP are issuing railway safety reminders to the public this week.

The suggestions come on the heels of a truck versus train collision in Mayerthorpe, Alberta just after 6am on Tuesday, January 14th.

Mayerthorpe RCMP note that a train was traveling on the tracks when a truck crossed at the lights and struck the train. According to police, the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

Mounties ask drivers to always scan the entire track – both ways – at train crossings before proceeding past the lights, drop down gates, or stand alone signage. They are also reminding pedestrians that walking on railroad tracks is illegal in Canada. It is considered private property and the consequences could include fines or criminal charges. If you spot someone on the tracks who you believe should not be there, contact your local RCMP Detachment or CN Police Services at 1-800-465-9239.