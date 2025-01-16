The Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the Vegreville Pysanka will be 50 this summer. The Chamber is planning a big event to celebrate on July 26th. The Pysanka brought the entire Town together when it was built in 1975, and the Chamber is hoping the whole Town will come together once again to commemorate its 50th anniversary. Volunteers will be needed to help run this event, including the pancake breakfast, kid zone, and beer gardens. If your group or organization would like to lend a helping hand this summer, you can contact the Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce at 780-632-2771, or send an email to vegchamb@telus.net.