A Government of Canada services information session and support clinic will be hosted in Vegreville on Tuesday, January 21st from 10am to 3pm at the Vegreville Alberta Supports Centre. The clinic will provide information on numerous Government of Canada programs and services, including Canadian Dental Care Plan, pensions, and more. Other topics covered will be how to apply for a SIN, Employment Insurance, or how to register for a My Service Canada Account. Attendance to the session is free, but don’t forget to bring along a valid government issued ID, plus extra identification if you need to apply for a SIN. If you can’t attend the clinic, you can call the Outreach Support Centre at 1-877-631-2657 for assistance. For further information, you can visit the Vegreville and District FCSS Facebook page.