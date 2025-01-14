RCMP in St. Paul are warning the public about an increase in phone and email scams. Scammers are impersonating business representatives and trying to steal personal information or money. Red flags include aggressive demands, requests for gift card payments, and pressure to avoid talking to others or your bank. RCMP advise anyone who receives suspicious calls or emails to hang up or ignore them, and never provide personal or banking details. If asked to buy gift cards, don’t do it. Stay alert and protect your information.