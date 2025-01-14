The Cold Lake Family and Community Support Services along with Cold Lake Bully Free is hosting its annual Pink The Rink Colouring Contest this month. The contest offers the chance for one lucky winner to drop the puck at centre ice at the Cold Lake Ice home game on February 7th, win some merch, and meet the team leaders. The contest is on now until January 31st. To download the colouring sheet, please visit www.coldlake.com/bullyfree or pick up a copy at the Cold Lake and District FCSS office. For more information you can also call 780-594-4495.