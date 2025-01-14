Subscribe to Local News

Pink The Rink Returns To Cold Lake

By Nikki Ritchot
Cold Lake Bully Free Logo. (Sourced from the City of Cold Lake website)

The Cold Lake Family and Community Support Services along with Cold Lake Bully Free is hosting its annual Pink The Rink Colouring Contest this month. The contest offers the chance for one lucky winner to drop the puck at centre ice at the Cold Lake Ice home game on February 7th, win some merch, and meet the team leaders. The contest is on now until January 31st. To download the colouring sheet, please visit www.coldlake.com/bullyfree or pick up a copy at the Cold Lake and District FCSS office. For more information you can also call 780-594-4495.

